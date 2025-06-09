PIF says no member blocked China missile statement

[ Source: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat / Facebook ]

The Pacific Islands Forum says no member state blocked a proposed statement on China’s recent ballistic missile testing into the Pacific.

The issue was raised following the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, with questions over why the region had not issued a strong collective response.

PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa says ministers discussed the matter but had differing views on how the statement should be worded.

“There is no blocking. Kiribati did not block, Nauru did not block. They just honestly put in place their position so that others can consider and see how best they can all contribute.”

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Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi says ministers have agreed that a political statement should be issued, but officials have been given more time to negotiate the wording.

He says the statement could address missile testing in the Pacific more broadly, rather than focusing on one incident.

“All ministers have agreed that there needs to be a statement. No one is blocking that. But it’s a matter of negotiation and agreement by members.”

Nayasi says the issue is among several matters still under negotiation ahead of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau.

Forum Chair Rick Houenipwela says individual national positions on the missile testing have also been acknowledged by members.

Officials have been instructed to conclude work on the outstanding matters before leaders meet in Palau.