Seruiratu’s 30 per cent promise for women

[Supplied- Parliament facebook page]

A 30 per cent target for women’s representation is part of the People First Party’s election manifesto.

This, according to Party Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He says his party is committed to increasing women’s representation in Parliament through Temporary Special Measures.

Seruiratu announced during the Speaker’s debate on women’s political participation after being asked what single policy he would implement to increase the number of women in Parliament.

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“I’m going to reveal part of my party manifesto. I’m all for this TSM, and I’m looking at around 30 percent… I’m committed to that.”

Seruiratu states increasing women’s participation requires commitment from political parties, communities and families, particularly in addressing the financial challenges faced by women candidates.

He said campaign costs remain a major barrier for many aspiring candidates, with some candidates estimating they need more than $10,000 to contest elections, despite the official registration fee being significantly lower.

Seruiratu called for stronger support systems to help women candidates meet campaign costs, saying parties and families have a role to play in ensuring capable women are not prevented from contesting because of financial limitations.

UNDP Pacific Office Resident Representative in Fiji Munkhtuya Altangerel questioned whether Fiji should consider permanent quotas, similar to those used in countries such as Rwanda.

She said permanent quotas have helped increase women’s representation at both national and local levels, allowing more women to participate in decision-making.

Altangerel also questioned Fiji’s open-list proportional representation system, saying it could create challenges even when political parties field more women candidates.

She suggested Fiji consider a closed-list system with male and female candidates placed in sequence, known as zebra sequencing, to improve gender balance in Parliament.

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Governance Board member Annie Rogers said male political leaders must play a greater role in supporting women’s representation.

She questioned whether male party leaders were prepared to advocate for changes that would bring more women into Parliament.

Lawyer Akanisi Nabalarua said Temporary Special Measures should be viewed as a necessary step while broader social attitudes continue to change.

She said Fiji has waited for decades for voluntary progress and stronger measures are needed to ensure women have a fair opportunity to participate in political decision-making.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said women continue to face barriers including gender-based violence, online abuse and personal attacks when entering political spaces.