FRCS boosts border security

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s borders are being strengthened with new technology and international cooperation as the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service steps up efforts to detect illegal drugs, prohibited goods and customs fraud.

While presenting the 2024–2025 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says border protection remains one of the organization’s major priorities.

He says FRCS has invested in new narcotics detection equipment, chemical analyzers and specialist training to improve its ability to identify illegal substances and prevent them from entering the country.

Singh says the agency is also strengthening partnerships with international organisations, including the Australian Border Force, New Zealand Customs and the World Customs Organisation, to improve information sharing and enforcement.

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“We also progressed the Time Release Study, which is helping us identify opportunities to improve cargo clearance times and border agents’ coordination. Customer service and accessibility remain an equally important goal for FRCS.”

He says these efforts are helping FRCS respond to emerging risks while supporting legitimate trade and travel.

Singh adds that FRCS is also working to modernize border operations through improved cargo clearance systems and stronger coordination with local and international partners.

He says protecting Fiji’s borders is critical not only for national security but also for safeguarding communities and the economy.