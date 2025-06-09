Old boys step in to support RKS campaign

RKS Class of 2008 representative Nemani Waqanimalake ( First from the right) presenting the rugby boots to the three players Full back - Ezeck Cokanauto, prop - Samisoni and Number 8- Jovesa Korovulavula at the team camp in Vatukoula.

Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Under-18 rugby team has received a timely boost ahead of tomorrow’s Vodafone Deans quarter-final, with former students rallying behind the defending champions.

The latest gesture came from the RKS Class of 2008, which purchased three pairs of rugby boots for players who did not have proper footwear ahead of the knockout clash against Ra High School.

After reaching out to the team to see where assistance was needed, the old scholars were informed that three players lacked rugby boots and quickly moved to address the issue.

The Class of 2008 includes Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai, who joined his former classmates in supporting the next generation of players.

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The RKS side is currently in camp in Vatukoula as it fine-tunes preparations for tomorrow’s quarter-final encounter.

The contribution highlights the strong bond between RKS and its old boys network, which continues to support current students both on and off the field.

Ratu Kadavulevu School will face Ra High School in the Under-18 quarter-final as it looks to keep its Deans title defence alive.