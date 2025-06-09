Fijiana XV suffer heavy loss to South Africa

The Vodafone Fijiana XV suffered a heavy 55-21 loss to South Africa in their Ubuntu-Bula Trophy clash at a packed HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

South Africa took a 27-7 lead into halftime before scoring five more tries in the second half. Fiji managed just one try after the break.

Fijiana captain Kolora Lomani says the performance was not something the team could be proud of, and they must now go back to the drawing board and work on improving.

“Definitely not the result we wanted to get today, but all we can do is learn and do better. There are a lot of areas we need to work on, so we’ll go back, watch our clips and come back stronger.”

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She also thanked the supporters who turned out in numbers to back the team and apologized for not being able to deliver the result they wanted.