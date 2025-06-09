MSAF receives $1.6M boost for oil spills

Ambassador Tajima hands over oil spill equipment.

Fiji’s ability to respond to marine oil spills has received a major boost following the handover of $1.6 million worth of specialised oil spill response equipment from the Government of Japan.

The equipment strengthens the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji’s response to marine pollution incidents while supporting the protection of Fiji’s coastal environment.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Tajima said recent oil spill incidents in Suva Harbour highlighted the need to improve Fiji’s emergency response capability.

“Recent oil spill incidents in Suva Harbour have demonstrated the operational challenges faced by MSAF and reinforced the importance of strengthening national preparedness and response capacity.”

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Tajima says the assistance reflects Fiji and Japan’s shared commitment to protecting the Pacific’s marine environment.

“Through the handover of this equipment today, Japan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting Fiji’s development priorities, strengthening maritime safety and protecting the maritime environment for future generations.”

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says the equipment will strengthen the protection of Fiji’s marine environment.

“The provision of oil spill response equipment advances the objectives of this partnership by strengthening maritime environment protection, disaster preparedness, and ocean resilience.

It also supports the priorities of the Blue Pacific by improving Fiji’s national ability to prevent and respond to marine pollution incidents by helping to protect our coastal waters, coral reefs, mangroves, and fisheries.”

Tuinaceva says while the equipment is a major step forward, its effectiveness will depend on proper training and maintenance.

“While this equipment strengthens our response capability, we recognize that equipment alone is not sufficient. Its true value will be determined alone, or will be determined by how well it is maintained, deployed, and incorporated into Fiji’s national response arrangement.”

He adds that Fiji records an average of three marine spill incidents each year, making stronger preparedness essential to protecting coastal communities, fisheries and the country’s maritime economy.