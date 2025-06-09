Ministers reaffirm Pacific unity ahead of Palau Meeting

[ Source: Pacific Islands Forum / Facebook ]

Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to regional solidarity and consensus as they prepare for the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau later this month.

Chair of the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, Foreign Minister of Solomon Islands Rick Houenipwela, says despite differing national perspectives, Forum members remain committed to working together through dialogue and the Pacific Way.

“Today’s meeting was grounded firmly in the importance of regional solidarity and unity. Ministers reflected on a rapidly changing international environment and reaffirmed that the strength of the Pacific Islands Forum continues to lie in our ability to come together as a region, to respect the diversity of our membership and to build collective positions through dialogue and consensus.”

Ministers endorsed the Third Annual Report on the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent for submission to Forum Leaders.

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They also endorsed the Regional Peace and Security Action Plan 2026–2030, the 2026 Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Ocean Statement and recommended the Regional Pacific Fisheries Strategy 2026–2035 for leaders’ approval.

The meeting also focused on climate change, economic resilience, regional security, digital technology and preparations for COP31, with ministers reaffirming the need to strengthen Pacific priorities on the global stage.

Houenipwela says the region is now shifting from planning to delivering tangible outcomes.

“Taken together, these outcomes demonstrate a region moving increasingly from vision to implementation. Our attention now turns to the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Palau. Our solidarity must be matched by action, and our Blue Pacific is strongest when we advance together.”

The outcomes of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will now be considered by Pacific leaders when they gather in Palau later this month.