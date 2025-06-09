Australia pushes Pacific climate action

[Photo: FILE]

Australia is urging world leaders to visit the Pacific and see the impacts of climate change firsthand, as the region prepares for key Pre-COP meetings.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says Pacific communities are facing real challenges from climate change, affecting their livelihoods, culture and economies.

She says leaders must come to the Pacific to understand the urgent issues faced by Small Island nations and listen to their concerns.

Wong says they remain committed to elevating Pacific voices and ensuring their priorities are reflected in global climate discussions.

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“I agree with them, and I join with him in saying to the world, come to the Pacific, come to the Pacific and see for yourself the reality of climate change for Pacific Island nations, come to the Pacific and understand what this means for the people of the Pacific, for their livelihoods, for their culture, for their economies, come to the Pacific.”

She says the Pre-COP process provides an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation and highlight the experiences of Pacific countries on the world stage.

Wong adds Australia will continue encouraging global leaders to engage with the region and support stronger climate action.