Stronger action against marine pollution

[Photo: FILE]

Protecting Fiji’s marine environment will require stronger partnerships between government, businesses and communities to tackle marine litter and plastic pollution.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change supported the 2026 Suzuki Clean Ocean Campaign along Queen Elizabeth Drive today by providing recyclable bags for the coastal clean-up.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya says clean-up campaigns are important, but long-term solutions must focus on stopping waste from entering the environment in the first place.

She says responsible waste management, recycling and changes in community behaviour are essential to reducing marine pollution.

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Tabuya acknowledged the support of Suzuki Fiji and Niranjans Fiji, saying partnerships are critical to protecting Fiji’s marine biodiversity.

The Ministry says it will continue working with partners on practical solutions to reduce pollution and build a cleaner and more resilient Fiji.