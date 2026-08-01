Six missing mariners rescued in Lau

[ Source: Fiji Navy / Facebook ]

Six people who went missing at sea in Fiji’s Lau Group have been rescued after a major joint operation involving the Fiji Navy and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The group left Namuka Island for Fulaga on the morning of 6 August but failed to arrive, triggering an extensive search across more than 4,300 square nautical miles.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8 Poseidon located the overdue vessel just before nightfall, about 14.6 nautical miles southwest of Vanuavatu, after switching from radar to visual search.

The Fiji Navy’s RFNS Savenaca was immediately diverted to the area and carried out the rescue in adverse weather conditions.

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All six survivors have arrived safely in Suva for medical assessment before being reunited with their families.

The Fiji Navy says the operation highlights the critical role of regional cooperation and coordinated search-and-rescue efforts in saving lives across the Pacific.