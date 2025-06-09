Japanese game company Nintendo reports a jump in profit on the popularity of its Switch 2

[Source: AP]

Nintendo’s first quarter profit surged 53.5% as the popularity of its recent Super Mario movie worked with solid demand for the Switch 2 gaming console to support the Japanese video-game company’s bottom line.

Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. reported Thursday 147.4 billion yen ($933 million) in April-June profit, up from 96 billion yen in the same period a year ago.

Quarterly sales dipped 9.5% to 517.8 billion yen ($3.3 billion).

Working as a negative for Nintendo, as with many Japanese companies, were U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as well as the rising price of memory chips and other components.

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Nintendo is forecasting 310 billion yen ($2 billion) in profit for the full fiscal year through March 2027, down nearly 27% from the previous fiscal year, on annual sales slipping 11% to 2.05 trillion yen ($13 billion).

Nintendo said sales of Switch 2 machines totaled 3.82 million globally. Nintendo’s older Switch business is still holding up, with both console and software sales continuing, even as the new machine is also in demand.