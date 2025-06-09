Man cops prison term for raping daughter

[Photo: FILE]

A man has been sentenced to 15 years and 10 months imprisonment for raping his daughter on four separate occasions.

The Labasa High Court found him guilty of one count of sexual assault and four counts of rape.

The offences occurred in 2022 when the victim was 12-years-old.

The Court heard that the accused committed the first offence in June 2022 while the victim was sleeping at his brother’s house, covering her mouth when she tried to shout.

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He committed similar offences in August and October 2022, and again in April 2023 after moving back to where his family resided.

The incident was witnessed by the accused’s brother-in-law, who questioned the victim before the matter was reported.

In sentencing, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe stated that the sexual exploitation of children within their domestic environment has become a social menace that must be addressed promptly and effectively.

He said the primary purpose of the sentence is deterrence, emphasizing that a severe custodial sentence is essential to convey the crime’s seriousness and reflect society’s denunciation of such acts.

The man is eligible for parole after serving 12 years and 10 months.