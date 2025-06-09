Fiji must lead drug rehab priorities: Wong

[Photo: FILE]

Australia says Fiji’s priorities will guide any future support for drug rehabilitation as the country responds to the growing drug crisis.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says that they are ready to work with Fiji, but Fiji must identify the areas where support is most needed.

She adds they do not want to dictate Fiji’s response, but will listen to the priorities identified by Fiji’s leaders, health officials and communities.

Wong says the link between drug use and HIV is a serious concern, and Australia will continue working with Fiji to strengthen its health response.

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“I met with some very impressive people today across a whole range of sectors and professions who are working very hard in your response, Fiji’s response to this challenge, and we know that that partnership and improving people’s capability and capacity to do that is central to that.”

She adds they remain committed to supporting Fiji and will consider how it can best assist with drug rehabilitation and other areas identified as priorities.

The issue comes as Fiji strengthens its response to rising drug use and HIV infections.