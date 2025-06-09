Super 8 return sparks excitement in Ono-i-Lau

[Photo: File]

The return of the Super 8 Championship has brought renewed excitement to cricket-loving communities in Lau, with Ono-i-Lau among the teams eagerly preparing for next week’s tournament in Suva.

Coach Meli Colati says the news of the competition’s return has been welcomed by players and supporters alike, particularly after a successful qualification campaign.

“For us in Ono, we were very happy to learn that Cricket Fiji has brought back the Super 8 tournament this year.”

Ono-i-Lau secured its place in the championship after reaching the semi-finals of the Easter tournament despite travelling with only a handful of players from the island.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were blessed that during the Easter tournament, we only sent a few of our boys from the island and some of our boys in Suva played and we reached the semi-finals, which was enough to ensure our qualification into the Super 8.”

Colati says cricket continues to hold a special place in the islands of Lau and remains a major source of pride for the community.

“As everyone knows, for us in Lau, cricket is the only sport that we love and would put the spotlight on us.”

The coach added that the return of the Super 8 has lifted spirits across Ono-i-Lau.

“To know that the Super 8 is back, it’s brought joy and happiness to everyone back on the island.”

The Super 8 Championship will be held from August 11 to 15 at Albert Park in Suva, featuring eight teams from across Fiji, including six from the Lau Group.