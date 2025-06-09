FRCS targets tax evasion

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is stepping up efforts to identify tax evasion and improve compliance by using data, technology and intelligence-led systems to protect government revenue.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says the organisation is moving beyond traditional revenue collection to strengthen its ability to detect non-compliant taxpayers.

Presenting the 2024–2025 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Singh reported that FRCS collected $3.485 billion in net revenue, exceeding its forecast by $185.6 million.

FRCS attributed the strong result to improved voluntary compliance, targeted enforcement and increased economic activity.

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“During the year, the tax amnesty programme enabled nearly 40,000 outstanding returns to be lodged and brought a significant number of taxpayers back into the compliance system.”

Singh says the compliance improvement strategy has already identified about $45 million in additional tax liabilities, with roughly $30 million collected so far.

“So, we are increasingly using data analytics, third-party information, taxpayer segmentation and intelligence to better identify areas of revenue risk. We also recognise areas where further improvement is required.”

FRCS plans to take stronger action against taxpayers who avoid paying despite having the capacity to do so, while closely monitoring suspicious refunds and unexplained wealth.