Stage set for OFC Champions League

The opportunity to lift Oceania’s oldest and most prestigious club football prize remains an alluring one for the eight clubs set to compete in Fiji at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2026 from this weekend in Ba and Lautoka.

Despite no longer offering qualification to a FIFA competition for the first time since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1987, the OFC Men’s Champions League continues to hold significant prestige among the region’s amateur clubs.

Thirty-four players with experience in the inaugural OFC Pro League will represent four different clubs at this year’s competition, further elevating the standard of play while providing an opportunity for others to stake their claim for a place in one of the eight OFC Pro League squads ahead of the competition’s second season in 2027.

4R Govind Park in Ba will host nine matches at the tournament, including both semi-finals and the final, whilst Churchill Park in Lautoka will host the other six matches.