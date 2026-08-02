Pharmacist calls for spot fines

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

Pharmacists are calling for tougher enforcement of the law, including spot fines and the immediate closure of pharmacies operating without a registered pharmacist.

The recommendations were made during public consultations on proposed amendments to pharmacy legislation, with stakeholders stressing that stronger penalties are needed to improve compliance and protect patient safety.

Pharmacist Shivneel Singh says there are instances where registered pharmacists are absent while medications are being dispensed.

Pharmacists argue that operating without a registered pharmacist on site should attract immediate penalties.

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“One of the complaints we receive a lot is that the pharmacist is not present on site. I’m suggesting we have spot fines for both the pharmacist and the pharmacy owner. There should be immediate closure of the pharmacy, with a notice put up, and it should only reopen once the fine is cleared.”

Singh says enforcement must also be strengthened for pharmacies that repeatedly breach regulations.

He says that there is a need to be more stringent with our enforcement and have specific laws to stop this sort of behaviour.

Singh says that consequences are there, but they need to be enforced properly by qualified pharmacy inspectors who are empowered otherwise breaches will be continuously repeated.

Meanwhile, pharmacist Reshnika Sen says raising professional standards should be central to the proposed reforms.

“There should be compulsory membership of the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society. If anyone wants to practise in Fiji, they should be a member of the society. Pharmacists need to stay informed and connected with what’s happening in the profession.”

Stakeholders also proposed mandatory professional indemnity insurance for practising pharmacists, updates to the Pharmacy Board’s composition, and stricter registration requirements for overseas-trained pharmacists.