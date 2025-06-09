Refugee pharmacist calls for clear registration pathway

[Photo: FILE]

A pharmacist is calling for a clear pathway in Fiji’s pharmacy laws for refugees with overseas qualifications.

The issue was raised during public consultations on the review of the Pharmacy Act and registration regulations.

The pharmacist, who has refugee status and is studying locally, says refugees face uncertainty because current laws do not clearly state how they can register.

He stresses the proposal is not to bypass examinations, internships, or other registration requirements.

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Instead, he wants the law to outline the steps refugees must take to have qualifications assessed and, if required, complete further training and sit the registration examination.

He says refugees differ from other overseas professionals because they often arrive without the financial resources or support available to planned migrants.

He highlighted that Fiji is a signatory to international refugee conventions and could see more arrivals as global conflicts continue.

The pharmacist adds that a clear pathway would support refugees while helping Fiji retain skilled professionals.

The committee says the issue will be considered in the wider review of pharmacist registration, including processes for overseas-qualified professionals.

It will also be referred to the legal team to develop clearer registration protocols and pathways.