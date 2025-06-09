FWLA calls for independent oversight of police misconduct

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women Lawyers Association says the head of the Fiji Police Force should not have full discretion over whether police officers accused of misconduct are investigated or disciplined.

The Association is calling for stronger independent oversight of police misconduct, warning that allowing the Police Commissioner to decide how complaints against officers are handled could undermine accountability and public confidence.

They highlighted this while making submissions on the proposed Police Bill.

Board Deputy Chair Madonna Fong says the police, as an institution responsible for upholding the rule of law, must be held to a higher standard than the general public.

Article continues after advertisement

“In my many years of practice, I know several people who have issued large complaints with the internal affairs and have not received a single resolution. Police cannot police themselves in this regard. Hence our recommendation that if there’s anything in the bill where the commissioner is given a discretion on how to deal with problematic officers, that has to be relooked at and possibly removed, ideally, because that is not going to assist with how the police force works.”

Fong recommended removing provisions in the Bill that give the Police Commissioner discretion over disciplinary referrals.

“It must be just automatically referred to an independent police disciplinary tribunal. We wish to remove any ambiguity in the disciplinary referral process. As mentioned, delete any provisions where the commissioner is given any discretion regarding how police officers should be disciplined.”

The Association says accountability within the police force must be independent, particularly in cases involving serious misconduct, criminal conduct, drug offences or ethical breaches.