Fijiana looking to maintain perfect record against Springboks

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The Vodafone Fijiana XV will be aiming to maintain its unbeaten record against the Springbok Women when the two sides meet in the opening Test of their two-match series at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Fiji and South Africa have met only once before, with the Fijiana recording a memorable 21-17 victory at the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. The result marked Fiji’s first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup win and remains one of the team’s most significant achievements.

Tomorrow’s clash will also be historic, marking the first time Fiji has hosted the Springbok Women on home soil.

Fijiana captain Kolora Lomani says the significance of the occasion is not lost on her players.

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“As you know, it’s a historical game for us. First time for us to host South Africa in Fiji. So we’re looking forward to the game on Saturday, and we’re expecting a hard game as well from the South African team.”

Lomani believes the battle up front will be crucial, with the Springboks renowned for their physical approach.

“I think we’re just focusing on the collision of the game. They’re a strong team, and we’re not taking them lightly.”

The experienced halfback says a strong start will be essential if Fiji is to gain the upper hand.

“The first 20 minutes of the game we have to come hard and let them know they’re not going to walk over us. We’re going to have to play hard and spread the ball out wide when we can.”

The Springbok Women are equally aware of the challenge that awaits.

South Africa captain Libbie Janse van Rensburg expects a highly physical encounter between two sides known for their power and intensity.

“We know the Fijiana team is very physical, as we are. So I think it’s going to be a really great collision game to test the set-piece dominance.”

With South Africa currently ranked 10th in the world and Fiji 13th, tomorrow’s showdown promises to be a fiercely contested battle between two teams looking to build momentum on the international stage.

The match kicks off at 2 pm tomorrow, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.