Lomani welcomes Deans-Fijiana double bill

[Photo: File]

Vodafone Fijiana XV captain Kolora Lomani believes having the national side’s Test match against South Africa alongside the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve quarter-finals will be a positive experience for Fiji rugby.

Lomani says the occasion provides a unique opportunity to showcase the full rugby pathway, from secondary school players to international representatives.

“Definitely. I think it’s very good exposure for rugby here in Fiji.”

The Fijiana skipper believes young players will benefit from being part of the atmosphere and witnessing Test rugby firsthand.

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“Just to see the young girls coming in and the boys playing before and after us, I think it’s a good experience as well.”

Lomani says exposure to the international environment can help inspire the next generation of players.

“To see what it’s like to be in this environment.”

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will face the Springbok Women at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow.