Avengers lead the charge in SVA trial selections

The Suva Volleyball Association has announced the list of trialists for the 2024-2025 season, with trials set for the 8th of January next year at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay.

The Avengers club has emerged as the dominant force, contributing the most players to the list with 19 of its members, including national representatives Joji Katia, Valentine Masi, Sorby Peter, Wayne Fisher, and Tito Mairewa.

The remaining players selected come from various other clubs, showcasing the depth of talent within SVA.

These include standout athletes from USP Club, Tamavua Bulls Club, Naiqasiqasi Brothers Club, Redline Club, Hanua Heat, Vision Club, Dateline Titans, and Marines Club.

With such a competitive lineup, the trials are set to be an exciting contest as SVA works to build a strong squad for the upcoming volleyball season.