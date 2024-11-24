Andy Murray joins Djokovic's coaching team

Andy Murray (left), Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Retired tennis great Andy Murray has agreed to join Novak Djokovic’s team and will coach him at the Australian Open next year, the Serbian 24-times Grand Slam champion said.

Briton Murray retired after this year’s Olympics in Paris where Djokovic won the gold medal.

The two 37-year-olds, both former world number ones, played each other 36 times, with Djokovic winning 25 matches on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic won nine of his 24 Grand Slams with Goran Ivanisevic as his coach but the Croatian left his team in March.

Djokovic did not win a major this year and has slipped to seventh in the world rankings.

He will be targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown when the first major of the year begins on Jan. 12.