Elderly man among accused in sexual offence cases

[File Photo]

An 81-year-old man is among 14 accused persons charged in serious sexual offence cases filed in the High Court in May, according to official data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ODPP says a total of 14 indictments were filed during the month, involving 43 counts of sexual offences, including 28 counts of rape, two attempted rape and 13 sexual assault charges.

The statistics show nine of the 14 victims were under the age of 18, with cases continuing to highlight allegations of abuse within domestic and trusted environments.

In one case, an 81-year-old man has been charged with four counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

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In another matter, a 41-year-old man faces nine counts of rape of his 14-year-old stepdaughter, with allegations that the abuse began when she was eight years old in 2020. The victim is now pregnant as a result of the alleged abuse.

A 70-year-old man has also been charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, while in another case, a 42-year-old man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting his 11-year-old niece.

Other alleged cases involve close relatives, including a 33-year-old man charged with rape and four counts of sexual assault of his 13-year-old niece, and a 23-year-old man charged with rape and sexual assault of his 14-year-old niece.

The ODPP also recorded a case involving a 30-year-old man charged with the rape of a 23-year-old US national following a drinking session in 2025.

Nine of the incidents involved victims and accused persons who were related, according to the report.

Two matters were discontinued after nolle prosequi applications were filed, one due to insufficient evidence and another after the complainant admitted to making a false complaint.

The ODPP says the figures relate only to formal indictments filed in the High Court for serious sexual offences during May 2026.