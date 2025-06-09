Team Up drives key safeguarding and inclusion session for Team Fiji

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Up delivered a powerful second session on safeguarding policies and inclusion during the Team Fiji Assembly, reinforcing the delegation’s commitment to athlete welfare ahead of the Pacific Mini Games.

The session brought together Team Fiji athletes, officials, and sports managers, with a clear focus on building safe, inclusive environments that protect all athletes—especially Para athletes.

It provided practical guidance on implementing safeguarding measures within different sporting codes to ensure athletes are supported physically, emotionally, and mentally.

The importance of inclusion and accessibility was also highlighted, with discussions centred on creating spaces where every athlete feels seen, respected, and valued, regardless of ability.

Athletes were encouraged to be aware of their rights, speak up when needed, and take an active role in maintaining their well-being.

Officials were urged to engage openly on safeguarding matters, understand the broader impact of their role, and contribute to fostering a culture of safety, respect, and support across Team Fiji.

Team Up’s involvement marked a significant step in strengthening the team’s overall approach to athlete protection, setting a strong foundation as Fiji prepares to compete on the regional stage.

Meanwhile, the Mini Games start this Sunday in Koror, Palau.

The first batch of athletes will leave the country later this week.

