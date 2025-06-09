Drua lock in trio

[Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have strengthened their squad ahead of the coming seasons, confirming the re-signing of three key players in a show of confidence in the club’s long-term vision.

Flying Fijian prop Haereiti Hetet, winger Taniela Rakuro, and rising talent Isikeli Rabitu have all recommitted to the Drua, strengthening the squad for future campaigns in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Hetet, a Drua Original and foundation member since the club’s inaugural 2022 season, has extended his stay through to the end of the 2027 season, his sixth year with the franchise.

The experienced loosehead prop has made 39 appearances and scored one try for the Drua, while also earning 24 caps for the Flying Fijians between 2020 and 2025, including selection at the Rugby World Cup.

Head Coach Glen Jackson praised the re signings, describing them as a significant achievement for the club.

“It’s exceptional for the club to secure three outstanding players. Hetet is a quality loosehead prop and a vital part of our group. As a Flying Fijian and Rugby World Cup player, having him re sign with the club is a huge boost.”

Hetet expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue his journey in the royal blue jersey.

“I’m very grateful and I enjoy my time here at the Drua. With new signings and players returning home for the first time, and the way we’re trying to play, I want to thank the coaches and management for trusting me to stay on.”

Meanwhile, Rabitu and Rakuro have both committed for a further two seasons until the end of 2028.

Rabitu, who made his debut in 2024, has quickly established himself as one of the club’s brightest young prospects.

The former Suva Grammar School standout has made 14 appearances and scored four tries since stepping up from the Deans competition and representing the Fiji Under 20 side in 2022.

Jackson described him as “one of the brightest young talents” he has seen and a key part of the club’s future.

Rabitu credited his faith and the club’s management for backing him.

“I thank the Almighty God for guiding me throughout my rugby career. I’m also grateful to the Drua management and coaching staff for their trust and for extending my contract. I feel truly blessed to continue my journey with the Drua.”

Rakuro, the explosive winger from Vusama in Nadroga, has also been a standout performer.

He is the Drua’s second highest try scorer with nine, level with co captain Frank Lomani, and has made 23 appearances since his 2023 debut.

His impressive form saw him earn his Flying Fijians debut in the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga in Suva, and he now has five Test caps to his name.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to extend my contract with the Drua and thankful to the management for their belief in me and allowing me to continue with the club.”

With experience, youth and finishing power all secured, the Drua have laid down a strong marker as they continue building toward future success in Super Rugby Pacific.

Meanwhile, the Drua are gearing to face the Waratahs this Friday at 8.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.