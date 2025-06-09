Drua braces for tough Skipper Select side

[Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will not be taking the Skipper Select team lightly, knowing the hunger driving the provincial side not just for today’s pre-season clash but also for a chance at selection and a better future.

Drua co-captains Temo Mayanavanua and Frank Lomani believe their opponents are fortunate to have access to this pathway, something they both wish had existed when they were coming through the domestic competition.

With less than 24 hours to go before this highly anticipated clash, Mayanavanua says fans can expect an edge-of-the-seat battle when the two sides meet this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

“A whole lot of Fijian flair from both sides, big hits, a lot of offloads and just a good day of foodie. We both know how hard it is to get into the provisional side but so far to get a skipper select I think that’s a that’s a big step forward and it’s something that yeah big big heads off to for taking the initiative and identifying talents within our local competition giving them the opportunity to showcase what they can do.”

The co-captain tips his hat to the FRU for the initiative, saying the match provides valuable game time for both teams.

Kick-off is at 4pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.