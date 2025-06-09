Silktails focus on self-belief, consistency for new season

Kaiviti Silktails technical advisor Joey Saukuru has placed self-belief and consistency at the heart of the club’s development strategy as the side prepares for another demanding 26-round campaign.

Speaking on the team’s mentoring approach, Saukuru highlights the unique challenge facing the Silktails, with a blend of returning players and a significant intake of young talent stepping into a full-length competition for the first time.

“We’re going to be big on self-belief and consistency. We’ve got a few backing up from last year, but we’ve also brought in a number of young ones.”

For many of those newcomers, the season ahead represents uncharted territory.

Saukuru pointed out that no other young players in Fiji are exposed to the grind of a 26-round rugby league competition, making mental resilience just as important as physical preparation.

“A lot of these boys are experiencing 26 rounds of football for the first time. No other kid in Fiji is playing 26 rounds of rugby or rugby league.”

With that in mind, the Silktails’ focus goes beyond tactics and conditioning.

Building belief in their own ability and maintaining performance standards week after week will be central to the club’s philosophy.

“As a group, consistency and self-belief are our biggest focus.”

As the Silktails continue to develop as Fiji’s flagship rugby league pathway, the emphasis on mental strength and long-term growth reflects the club’s broader mission — preparing young players not just to compete, but to endure and thrive over the course of a full professional season.

The side will go into their 9th week of pre-season preparations tomorrow.

They will meet Panthers in their first match of the season on the 7th of March in Sydney.

