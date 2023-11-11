Sigra aims to shine in Honiara

Martina Sigra

Martina Sigra faced a significant challenge in balancing her school responsibilities with her training for the Pacific Games.

As an 18-year-old competing in Va’aa, she found it difficult to train in the mornings and then attend classes, as she often felt drained by the time she arrived at school.

To make it work, Sigra had to sacrifice a lot of her time to accommodate both her schoolwork and daily training sessions.

“Go about the school days and trying to stay awake in classes and sacrificing my lunch breaks to study and to do my homework so when I go in the afternoon for my afternoon training I don’t have to worry about my homework.”

Despite the challenges, being selected to represent her country in Va’aa is a dream come true for Sigra, especially since she is the first in her family to do so.

She is grateful for the support of her family, who have always encouraged her pursuit of this sport.

Sigra’s interest in Va’aa was sparked by her senior friends, who convinced her to give it a try, and she quickly developed a deep passion for it.