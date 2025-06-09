SGS outclasses Ba Pro

Suva Grammar School emerged as the final side to join the Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 semi-finals after beating Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute 23-7 at the HFC Bank Stadium this evening.

After taking a strong 15-00 lead by half-time, they held their line well against the western giant, who only managed to score once in the 55th minute.

The Lions pushed hard and were rewarded with a try and a converted penalty.

Looking back earlier in the day, Ra High School caused the biggest upset of the day after edging defending champions, Ratu Kadavulevu School 12-10 before Nasinu Secondary School edged Cuvu College 28-26.

Article continues after advertisement

Lelean Memorial School dominated Ratu Navula College 26-5, and Suva Grammar School overcame Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute 23-7.

The semi finals will be held at two venues, including the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and at Churchill Park in Lautoka next week.