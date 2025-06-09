Lelean U18 marches into the semi finals

Lelean Memorial School has marched into Vodafone Deans Trophy U18 semi finals after overcoming a determined Ratu Navula College, 26-5 in their quarter finals match this afternoon.

Lelean dominated every aspects of the game from the start as they held onto a 10-0 lead at halftime following a successful penalty kick at goal and a converted try.

That dominance continued in the second spell as they scored a further 16 points through two unconverted tries and two penalty kicks at goal.

Ratu Navula finally managed to score a consolation try after the full time footer sounded.