Specman returns as 2026 Coral Coast 7s ambassador

South African rugby sevens superstar Rosko Specman has been unveiled as the official ambassador for the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s, set to take place in Sigatoka in January.

Renowned for his blistering speed, dazzling footwork and infectious charisma, Specman will make his return to Fiji following his electrifying debut at this years tournament as part of the Mike Friday Select 7s team.

His thrilling style of play and vibrant personality made him an instant crowd favourite during his first visit.

Next year, Specman returns in a new role — as both the tournament ambassador and an inductee into the RugbyTown Walk of Fame, joining an elite class of international rugby icons honoured for their contribution to the global sevens game.

“I fell in love with Fiji last year — the people, the culture, and the passion for rugby are just incredible. It’s a real privilege to be back as the Coral Coast 7s Ambassador and to be part of something that celebrates the spirit of rugby in such a special way.”

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte said Specman’s appointment reflects the values that define the Coral Coast 7s.

“Rosko represents everything our tournament stands for — skill, humility, and the joy of rugby. His energy and professionalism both on and off the field make him an outstanding ambassador for our event and the sport itself.”

The 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s will once again bring together elite men’s, women’s and youth teams from around the world, blending world-class rugby talent with the warmth of Fijian hospitality.

Fans can look forward to another unforgettable tournament — and to seeing one of rugby’s great entertainers return to where rugby and paradise meet.

The Coral Coast 7s will be from the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

