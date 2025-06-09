Sacrifice and struggle pay off in Singapore win

[Source: Oceania Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby chief executive Koli Sewabu has congratulated the Fiji Airways men’s sevens team following their victory yesterday morning in round three of the HSBC SVNS in Singapore.

He reminded the players that they faced quality opposition on the field and said the victory belongs to everyone, especially the talent management and support staff working behind the scenes.

He also acknowledged the team’s sponsors and pedigree partners, saying their support continues to fuel the team’s journey, above all the families — the wives, daughters, sons and parents — who endure every high and low alongside the players.

Sewabu says it is now time to feel the sacrifices, recognise the silent struggles and share this glorious moment, thanking each and every supporter.

He also did not forget the Fijiana women’s sevens team, who continue to build, grow and chase excellence with determination in every tournament.

He says that as the nation rides this wave of pride, Fiji is not only celebrating a win, but also embracing a new era, with the moment marking a historic turning point for Fijian rugby.

Fiji will now shift focus to Perth this weekend, where they are in a tough pool with Spain, Argentina and South Africa.

All Fiji’s games will be live on FBC TV.

