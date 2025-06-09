New jersey design for Fiji 7s and Fijiana

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s teams will feature at Dubai 7s starting tonight with a new look.

Fiji Rugby today launched the new jersey design for the two teams, a refreshed look that honors tradition, identity, and the spirit of the nation.

A notable addition to the new range is the colour green, a core shade drawn from the Fiji Rugby colour palette.

This green is inspired by Fiji’s lush tropical landscape, a reminder of home, heritage, and the environment that shapes our people.

Its inclusion brings a fresh vibrancy to the jersey while continuing to honour the natural beauty of Fiji.

FRU acting chief executive, Koli Sewabu, says the new jersey is a powerful blend of meaning and modern design.

Sewabu says it represents who we are, what we stand for, and the traditions that guide our teams every time they step on the field.

This latest design carries deep cultural symbolism, celebrating the unity and values that define Fiji’s world-renowned sevens teams.

At the heart of the pattern is the iconic triangular huddle, a formation the players gather in before every match.

Their fingers point upward in this moment, symbolizing togetherness, collective purpose, and reverence for God.

This design element has been woven into the jersey to reflect the spiritual grounding and brotherhood/sisterhood that drive both teams on and off the field.

Our Fijiana plays USA tonight at 7:20pm followed by France at 9:59pm then New Zealand at 1:27am tomorrow.

The Fiji men’s side will face a tough pool run, starting with Argentina at 9.10 tonight, then South Africa at 12.16am on tomorrow, before rounding out their group stage against France at 4.12am.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

