New ball trials for women’s rugby at HSBC SVNS

This weekend’s women’s rugby at the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s will trial the new ball.

World Rugby is expanding trials of a new ball for women’s rugby to this years’ Sevens Series following positive player feedback from trials that include under 18 and under 20 international competitions, domestic competitions in Spain and Colombia and elite domestic club training sessions.

The new bespoke size 4.5 ball has been developed in partnership with Gilbert to be the same weight as a size 5 whilst maintaining the advanced aerodynamic and technological features.

In a statement, World Rugby says they’re committed to developing a women’s game designed in its own right, rather than as an imitation of the men’s game, and has trialed a smaller ball at a variety of different levels within the sport.

Global sports such as basketball, cricket, athletics and football already use equipment specifically designed for female players.

Chair of World Rugby’s Women’s High Performance Committee, Melodie Robinson says they’re supporting women’s rugby in forging its own path to suit their players, not just following the history of the men’s game.

Meanwhile, our Fiji Airways Fijiana plays USA tonight at 7:20pm followed by France at 9:59pm then New Zealand at 1:27am tomorrow.

The Fiji men’s side will face a tough pool run, starting with Argentina at 9.10 tonight, then South Africa at 12.16am on tomorrow, before rounding out their group stage against France at 4.12am.

