Nakelo lass keeps Fiji dream alive

Joana Vosakiwaiwai

Despite making her international debut for Great Britain in Singapore last weekend, Joanna Vosakiwaiwai says her long-term dream still includes representing her own nation, Fiji.

The Nakelo, Tailevu lass recently stepped onto the sevens stage for GB but made it clear that her journey in rugby is far from complete.

For Vosakiwaiwai, the opportunity to wear the white jersey one day remains close to her heart.

“Playing for my own nation soon, I think that’s also something that I really want to take on in the future.”

She described her GB debut as a stepping stone, with her immediate focus on learning, improving, and building her performance alongside experienced teammates.

“Building on my performance and keeping on learning, because that will not only make me a good player on the field but make me a good player off the field as well.”

Vosakiwaiwai also acknowledged the unwavering support from family and friends back in Fiji who continue to follow her progress from afar.

Her message to young aspiring players watching her journey was simple and heartfelt.

“Stay humble.”

Vosakiwaiwai’s rise highlights the growing global footprint of Fijian talent, with the hope that one day, her path may lead her back home to represent Fiji on the international stage.

