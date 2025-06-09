Kolinisau cracks the whip on Fiji 7s squad

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has delivered a frank assessment of his squad following their return to training after the festive break.

He admits the team fell short of the fitness standards expected at international level, prompting tough sessions as the players were pushed to quickly regain conditioning.

Kolinisau also made it clear that discipline remains a key focus as Fiji prepare to face a highly competitive field on the world sevens circuit.

“We came in after New Year’s and it wasn’t the standard I was expecting, and while it’s the festive season the sacrifices and responsibilities of being a national player don’t change, so we’ve got three weeks to get the boys back to where they need to be.”

The Olympic gold medalist also highlights recent red cards as costly lapses Fiji cannot afford in the sevens format, with the coaching staff now driving standards to restore the side’s trademark identity as a fit, disciplined and well-oiled unit capable of denying rivals any competitive edge.

The Singapore 7s starts on the 31st of this month.

The side to the Singapore 7s will be named a week after the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Kolinisau will field a Fiji Babas side to defend its title at the Coral Coast 7s next week and also win $50,000.

Fiji Babas is in Pool A with Police Blue, Seattle Barbarians and Nationwide Sydney Nadi.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch it live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers will be able to watch the three-day action on Viti+ for $99FJD.

