Fijiana fall to Great Britain, exit Cup contention in Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team’s hopes for cup glory at the HSBC Vancouver 7s were dashed after a narrow 24-21 loss to Great Britain in their final pool match.

Great Britain’s Grace Crompton opened the scoring with two quick tries, putting her side ahead.

However, the Fijiana made a comeback with Adita Milinia and Reapi Ulunisau each scoring tries, both successfully converted, giving Fiji a 14-12 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Great Britain regain control.

Charlotte Woodman scored early, followed by Heather Cowell’s try in the tenth minute, with only one conversion successful, extending their lead to 24-14.

Rogosau Adimereani provided a moment of individual brilliance, powering through defenders to score in the final two minutes, bringing Fiji within three points at 24-21.

However, a crucial opportunity slipped through Fiji’s fingers they made a costly error, ultimately denying them a chance to secure victory and advance to the cup quarterfinals.