Fiji braces for Dubai 7s

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says the team has narrowed its focus to one match at a time in the Dubai starting tonight.

With Fiji grouped alongside Argentina, South Africa and France, Kolinisau has reminded his players that every pool match now carries the intensity of a quarter-final.

He says they can’t afford to underestimate any opponent in what he describes as a tough and unforgiving series landscape.

“There’s no running away or there’s no hiding away from pool or there’s no easy game where you can let up and say oh we have an easy game and I told the boys there’s no easy game anymore.”

A major portion of the team’s preparation has centered on improving their defense, sharpening kick-off contests, and ensuring every phase of the game is executed with accuracy.

Kolinisau wants Fiji to maximize possession when they have the ball and stay connected and disciplined in defense when they don’t.

He says the goal is to ensure the team performs strongly across set pieces, attack and defense, believing that if the squad sticks to its structures and applies what it has worked on throughout training, it will put them in a strong position as the season begins.

The Fiji men’s side will face a tough pool run, starting with Argentina at 9.10 tonight, then South Africa at 12.16am on tomorrow, before rounding out their group stage against France at 4.12am.

Our Fijiana plays USA tonight as well at 7:20pm followed by France at 9:59pm then New Zealand at 1:27am tomorrow.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

