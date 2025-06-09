Devo Babas defend title, Tagimoucia Ranadi claim women’s crown in PNG

[Source: Sports Tok Rugby 7s"/Facebook]

Fiji’s rugby sevens flair was on full display in Papua New Guinea as Devo Babas successfully defended their title at the Sports Tok Rugby 7s tournament, while Tagimoucia Ranadi Women’s side celebrated a memorable triumph in the women’s division.

Devo Babas once again proved their dominance on the international stage, overcoming PC Ravens 22-12 in the men’s final to retain their crown.

Known for their fast-paced, attacking style, the side delivered when it mattered most, showcasing composure and experience to secure back-to-back titles.

The victory continues Devo Babas’ impressive run in the tournament, further cementing their reputation as one of the top sevens teams in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s competition, Tagimoucia Ranadi capped off a remarkable campaign by clinching the title in just their second appearance at the tournament.

The side rose to the occasion in the final, producing a strong performance to walk away as champions.

Their achievement marks a significant milestone for the team, highlighting their growth and determination on the regional stage.

Both victories underline the strength of Fijian rugby sevens, with the players and team management earning praise for their commitment and success abroad.