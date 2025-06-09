Curry to coach NZ Development at Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

The New Zealand Men’s Development is the latest team confirmed for the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s with celebrated All Blacks Sevens veteran Scott Curry appointed as head coach for the campaign.

Coach Curry, a two-time Olympian, World Series champion, and one of New Zealand’s most respected sevens leaders, brings unrivalled experience to the group.

Curry says the Coral Coast Fiji 7s is one of the toughest and most exciting tournaments on the planet.

He adds for their development players, there’s no better place to test themselves than Fiji, where the standard is incredibly high and the passion for the game is unmatched.

The New Zealand Development squad will face a stacked lineup that includes leading international invitational teams, powerhouse club sides, and national programs all vying for the prestigious i-Wau Trophy and the tournament’s record prize purse.

Tournament Founding Chairman Jay Whyte welcomed the team’s participation and says they’re honoured to have New Zealand Rugby once again trust the Coral Coast Fiji 7s as part of its high-performance pathway.

The 2026 Coral Coast Fiji 7s will be held on from the 15th to 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, the Super 7, which is a qualifying event to the tournament will be held next Saturday at Lawaqa Park.

