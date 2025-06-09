Bula Bay from Tauranga back for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s]

Founding Chairman of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, Jay Whyte, and organizers have announced that Bula Bay 7s from Tauranga, New Zealand will return next month.

Whyte says the side bring excitement, skill, and a strong following, and their return adds depth and quality to the 2026 tournament.

The popular New Zealand-based side returns after a strong showing in the 2025 edition of the tournament, quickly earning a reputation for their fast-paced, high-skill brand of rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Based in Tauranga, Bula Bay 7s blends New Zealand structure with Fijian flair, making them one of the most entertaining teams to watch on the Coral Coast Fiji 7s stage.

Adding further excitement, the 2026 tournament will offer a $50,000 first-place prize purse, making it one of the most lucrative club rugby sevens prizes in the world and significantly raising the stakes for all competing teams.

Their return further strengthens an already world-class field, with international and elite invitational teams preparing to compete for one of the most respected titles in the world of 7s rugby.

The 2026 tournament next month at Lawaqa Parik in Sigatoka will once again deliver high-intensity rugby, cultural celebration, and community engagement, with further team announcements to follow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.