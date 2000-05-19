Serevi collaborates with Pacific Energy

Fiji’s very own rugby legend Waisale Serevi has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Pacific Energy.

This three-year partnership will see Serevi represent Pacific Energy not only in Fiji but also across various Pacific island nations, including Tahiti, New Zealand, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Cook Islands, and Tonga.

Pacific Energy is actively supporting Serevi’s ongoing campaign to combat drug use and plans to launch a specific promotion within the next year to further bolster his efforts in the fight against drugs.

Pacific Energy’s Chief Marketing Officer, Amit Maharaj, shares that this new team-up is all about boosting both the Pacific Energy name and the Serevi Academy.

“We are trying to pass on a very noble message of staying away from drugs, but at the same time, to share their experiences or to get to know each other, now our customers can get to meet him in person at our events.”

Serevi, who has already begun reaching out to rural communities, especially focusing on schools and children, expressed his deep gratitude to Pacific Energy for their support in advancing his campaign.

Serevi says that his personal drive is to advocate for a strong, unified message against drugs in Fiji, urging people to stay strong and say no to drugs.

He believes this is paramount because the future belongs to the youth, the children, and the grandchildren, not just the current generation.

