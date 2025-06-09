Deans U18 introduces third-place match

Ra High School after bowing out of the U18 semifinals in Lautoka.[Source:Gold FM]

Fans will get to watch Vodafone Super Deans under-18 losing semifinalists, Ra High School and Nasinu Secondary School, again this weekend as they’ll meet in the third-place playoff in Suva.

This is the first time the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union is introducing the third-place playoff.

Ra takes on Nasinu at 3:45pm at the HFC Stadium as the seventh match on Saturday.

This has also been confirmed by former Queen Victoria School Principal, Timoci Vosailagi, who is a representative of the Ministry of Education in the competition’s interim committee.

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Vosailagi, who won the Deans for QVS in 1990, says they’re piloting this initiative in the Deans U18 and may move to other grades next year.

He also says this is another opportunity and game time for the players to try and impress the Fiji Schoolboys selectors

The Deans and Raluve finals start at 8am with the U14 match between QVS and Ratu Navula.

RKS tackles Marist at 9:05 in the U15 followed by the Raluve U16 at 10:25am where Nasinu faces Saint Vincent.

Suva Grammar and QVS play at 11:30am in the U16 Deans and then RKS battles Suva Grammar for the U17 title at 12:50pm.

The U19 final between Navatu and Lelean kicks off at 2:20pm before the U18 bronze medal playoff at 3:45pm.

Lomary and MGM are going to play at 5:05pm in the Raluve U18 final, and the main game between Suva Grammar and Lelean starts at 6:10pm.

You can watch the finals plus the bronze medal playoff LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can witness all the action LIVE on VITI+ for $75FJD.