Deans winners to be acknowledged before U18 final

Schools that have won the coveted Deans trophy will be honored tomorrow before the under 18 final between Queen Victoria School and Nasinu Secondary School.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union President Savenaca Muamua confirms the program will be about 20 minutes to also celebrate the 85th anniversary of the competition.

Muamua says nine schools have won the Deans and their flags will be raised in the celebration.

Article continues after advertisement

The schools are QVS, Ratu Kadavulevu School, Nasinu Teachers College, Lelean Memorial School, Marist Brothers High School, Suva Grammar School, Latter Day Saints, Ratu Navula College, Navuso Agricultural School, and Provincial School Southern (later renamed RKS).

A choir from Richmond Methodist High School in Kadavu will sing the birthday song and national anthem tomorrow.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is going to be the chief guest.

The Lelean Memorial School choir who will tour New Zealand soon will provide some entertainment during the halftime breaks of the U17,U18 and U19 finals.

The finals will kick off at 8am with the U14 between RKS and MGM while Marist meets Suva Grammar in the U15 at 9:05am.

Lelean faces Suva Grammar in the under-16 final at 11:25am then Marist battles RKS for the under-17 title at 12:50pm.

The U18 final is at 5:30pm.

The under-19 grade will be a historic one as Lami High School will be competing in their first Deans finals where they’ll play QVS at 2:20pm.

The Weet Bix Raluve finals will be at 10:15am with Niusawa Methodist battling Sigatoka Methodist College in the U16 and at 3:50pm, ACS meets Natabua in the U18.

You can watch all the games from 8am on FBC Sports.