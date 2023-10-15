History chasers

Twenty-three Fijians will attempt to do something that’s never been done before in Fiji and World Rugby’s history.

When the journey started at Welagi village in Taveuni on July 1st, our players talked about doing something special.

Fifteen weeks later in Marseille, France, the aim hasn’t change with their dream of being the first team to make the Rugby World Cup semifinals now a step away.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu has reminded the players this opportunity comes only once and this is their time to rise to the occasion as we fell short in 2007 at the same Stadium against South Africa.

Flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu says creating history is now in their hands.

“We have been talking about it this week, making history. We have never got to the semis so that is something that has motivated the boys. That is something we want to achieve and we want to be history makers.”

Prop Luke Tagi who is starting in his fifth consecutive match at this World Cup says they’re not doing it for themselves.

“We’re really focusing on creating history especially for people back at home who are watching over us so we’re looking forward to playing England tomorrow, we want to create history so its now or never.”

Assistant coach Daryl Gibson says they’ve been focused as a team and thinks their training has been excellent, and the boys’ game knowledge has been tier one preparation this week.

He adds they’ve really picked themselves up, trained with intensity, discipline and a real focus on how they want to play the game.

The Flying Fijians take on England at 3am tomorrow.