Veterans return for Oceania Women’s rugby

Asinate Serevi (left), Bitila Tawake (right)

Key veterans such as Bitila Tawake, Rusila Nagasau, Asinate Serevi, Iris Verebalavu, and Jade Coates are returning to the Vodafone Fijiana 15s team for the 2025 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will enter this year’s championship as defending champions.

The tournament will again see Fiji face off against traditional Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa, serving as a crucial build-up to the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup.

The squad is a strong blend of seasoned players, many of whom participated in last year’s Oceania Championship and the recent Test match against the Wallaroos, alongside exciting new talent making their debut in the national setup.

Among the fresh faces earning their place in the squad are Michellae Stolz, Selai Naliva, Noame Komaitai, and Adi Salote Nailolo, all of whom have demonstrated impressive performances in local and regional competitions.

A special mention goes to Bulou Wainikiti Vasuturaga, whose outstanding play in the Na Soko Championship secured her spot in the squad; Vasuturaga was also part of the last Rugby World Cup team.

The squad also includes several players who featured prominently in the recent Test against the Wallaroos, such as Karalaini Naiseva, Adi Salaseini Railumu, Alfreda Fisher, and Salanieta Nabuli, all of whom are expected to play crucial roles in this important campaign.

The tournament will take place from Friday, June 6 to Saturday, June 14 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

