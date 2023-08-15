Three Fijians in Japan RWC squad

Former Japan 7s player Jone Naikabula and Fijian-born winger Semisi Masirewa

Three Fijians have been named in Japan’s Rugby World Cup squad.

Fijian-born winger Semisi Masirewa, former Japan 7s player Jone Naikabula and Michael Leitch who has maternal links to Fiji are part of the 30-member squad.

Masirewa will earn his fourth cap, while Naikabula will earn his third.

Leitch is set to win his 79th cap, making him the third-most capped player in Japan.

Japan is in pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.