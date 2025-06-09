Tobau earns Tuwai’s nod as Captain’s Pick for 2026 Mike Friday Select 7s

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s]

Sigatoka has a new talking point as Malakai Tobau’s long wait for recognition paid off with selection to the 2026 McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s Team, earning the prestigious Captain’s Pick from sevens great Jerry Tuwai.

The honour is reserved for a player who embodies talent, work ethic and untapped potential, and Tobau’s name has been one that has lingered on the fringe for years.

His pace, power and relentless approach have now set him apart, adding further firepower to a Select side already shaping as a major drawcard ahead of action at Lawaqa Park.

For Tuwai, one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, the decision was straightforward.

“Malakai has been knocking on the door for years. His hunger, discipline and passion for the game are exactly what the Captain’s Pick represents. I’m proud to select him. He’s earned this opportunity.”

Tobau, the younger brother of assistant minister of youth and sports Aliki Bia has patiently waited for his breakthrough and described the selection as both humbling and motivating as he eyes a bigger prize beyond the tournament.

“I just want to thank the Lord for giving me another opportunity to showcase my talent and hopefully get selected in the Fiji Sevens squad. I’ve been knocking at the door for quite some time now.”

Tournament founding chairman Jay Whyte says the introduction of the Captain’s Pick adds a new layer of meaning to the Mike Friday Select concept and praised Tuwai’s insight in making the call.

“Jerry has followed Malakai’s journey closely and understands his character and ability. That’s what makes him an outstanding choice as the Captain’s Pick. Fans can expect big moments from him in January.”

With the Mike Friday Select 7s squad continuing to take shape, Tobau’s inclusion heightens anticipation for what is building toward one of the most competitive and compelling editions of the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

The Coral Coast 7s starts from the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

