Set-piece focus for QVS U16

[Source: VODAPHONE EASTERN SCHOOLS SUPER DEANS CHAMPIONSHIP, FIJI/ Facebook]

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated Vodafone Super Deans semi-final, Queen Victoria School Under-16 knows it’ll be tough and physical.

QVS thumped Xavier College 29-0 in the quarter-finals last week but their manager believes there’s still so much they can improve on.

Apenisa Vasu says the semi-finals will be a lot tougher which means they need to bring their ‘A-game’ in all areas of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Their focus will be on their scrums and line-out.

QVS, Natabua High School, Marist Brothers High School and Ratu Kadavulevu Schools are the top four teams in the U16 grade.

The semi-finals of the Deans will be held on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can catch matches live on FBC Sports.